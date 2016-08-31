FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
National Bank of Canada profit beats market forecasts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 31, 2016 / 11:23 AM / a year ago

National Bank of Canada profit beats market forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign is pictured outside a National Bank of Canada branch in Ottawa in this file photo dated August 27, 2009.Chris Wattie

TORONTO (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported third-quarter profit which beat market forecasts on Wednesday, benefiting from sturdy growth in its wealth management and personal and commercial businesses. Canada's sixth-biggest lender said net income rose by 6 percent to C$478 million ($365 million) in the third quarter of 2016. Earnings per share rose to C$1.31 from C$1.28 a year ago.

Analysts had forecast earnings per share of C$1.20, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income from the bank's personal and commercial division rose by 5 percent to C$203 million from C$193 million a year ago. Net income from its wealth management business also increased by 5 percent to C$80 million.

The bank, which raised C$300 million through a share offer last October, said its core tier 1 ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, stood at 9.9 percent at the end of July, up 10 basis points from the quarter before.

($1 = 1.3105 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Susan Thomas and W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.