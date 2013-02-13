FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Financial Partners hires veteran LPL recruiter
February 13, 2013

National Financial Partners hires veteran LPL recruiter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - National Financial Partners Corp, a New York-based advisory and brokerage firm, said on Wednesday it hired veteran recruiter Dan Schwamb from LPL Financial as the company looks to expand its adviser footprint.

Schwamb, who had been at LPL for more than eight years, joined NFP Advisor Services Group as a senior vice president of business development.

Schwamb was previously a vice president of business development at LPL Financial LLC, the largest U.S. independent broker-dealer, where he recruited more than 240 advisers.

In his new role, Schwamb reports to NFP Advisor Services Group President James Poer.

LPL did not immediately comment on Schwamb’s departure.

Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
