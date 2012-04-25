FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Oilwell Varco profits, backlog climb
April 25, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

National Oilwell Varco profits, backlog climb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV.N), the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, reported a higher quarterly profit and modest growth in its backlog of business and said it was confident demand from its energy-producing customers would remain strong through 2012.

“Our outlook for demand for our capital equipment is very strong and our expectations high for the remainder of the year,” Chief Executive and Chairman Pete Miller said Wednesday in a statement.

First-quarter net profit climbed to $606 million, or $1.42 per share, from $407 million, or 96 cents per share, a year before.

Excluding one-time transaction costs, the company said its earnings were $1.44 per share, topping the $1.39 per share that analysts had on average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 37 percent to $4.3 billion.

Its backlog of mostly offshore rig equipment rose 2 percent from the fourth quarter to $10.36 billion.

National Oilwell Varco’s shares have rallied nearly 15 percent so far this year, double the gain in the Philadelphia Oil Service companies index .OSX.

Reporting by Braden Reddall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Maureen Bavdek

