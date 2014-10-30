FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi bank NCB's share listing attracts strong retail demand
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 30, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi bank NCB's share listing attracts strong retail demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE said the retail portion of its 22.5 billion riyal ($6 billion) initial share sale had attracted investor interest amounting to more than double the amount on offer.

By the end of the day Thursday, around 857,000 investors pledged to buy shares totaling 210 percent of the 300 million shares available to individual investors, the bank said in a statement.

The kingdom’s largest bank by assets is selling 15 percent of its stock, priced at 45 riyals per share, to local investors between Oct. 19 and Nov. 2 and is placing a further 10 percent with the state-run Private Pension Agency.

The offering is the largest ever in the Gulf region and the second-biggest globally this year after Alibaba Group (BABA.N) and comes at a time when many flotations around the world are being halted by market volatility.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by David French in Dubai; Editing by

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.