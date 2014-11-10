FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi bank NCB to start trading on Weds after $6 billion share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE 1180.SE will make its Riyadh bourse debut on Wednesday, a statement from the exchange said, having completed a $6 billion initial share sale last week.

The stock will be able to move a maximum of 10 percent up or down on its first day of trading, the statement said.

NCB’s share sale, the largest ever initial public offering in the Arab world, drew massive local interest, with the retail portion of the offer 23 times subscribed.

This portion comprised 15 percent of the bank’s stock. In addition, 10 percent of Saudi Arabia’s biggest bank by assets was placed with the state-run Private Pension Agency.

Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
