Nationstar Mortgage to pay $1.7 million over loan reporting flaws: CFPB

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Wednesday it has ordered Nationstar Mortgage LLC to pay a $1.7 million civil penalty for violating the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act by failing to report accurate data on its loan transactions.

The CFPB said the penalty for Nationstar, a unit of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings, was the largest to date over violations of the act. The CFPB said Nationstar consistently failed to report accurate data about its mortgage transactions between 2012 and 2014.