Natixis third-quarter profits rise, cost cuts ahead of schedule

PARIS (Reuters) - Natixis (CNAT.PA), France’s fourth-biggest listed investment bank, reported a 38 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday as cost savings and robust capital-markets trade offset economic weakness.

Natixis, which is majority owned by retail banking group BPCE, is cutting jobs and selling assets to strengthen its balance sheet and better compete in less profitable post-crisis markets.

Natixis said net profit rose to 217 million euros ($293.6 million) from 157 million in the year-ago period, while revenue rose 7 percent to 1.77 billion euros.

The bank had been expected to report revenue closer to 1.65 billion euros and net income closer to 185 million, according to the mean average of analyst forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its key investment-banking division saw revenue growth in corporate financing, structured finance and capital-markets activity, even as bigger rivals like Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) took a hit from weak fixed-income trading.

Natixis said it had already cut 101 million euros in costs through the first nine months of 2013 versus a full-year target of 105 million.

Natixis also earlier announced plans to cut 700 jobs, or 4.5 percent of its workforce, through 2015 as part of a fresh push to save costs.

The bank’s parent company, BPCE, is due to present its strategic plan for the next four years at an investor day later this month.

BPCE is also overhauling its insurance business. It said on Wednesday it would sell a majority stake in its insurance unit to Natixis. It is also due to begin renegotiating its partnership with insurer CNP (CNPP.PA) in which it owns a stake alongside Banque Postale.

($1 = 0.7392 euros)