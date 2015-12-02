FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Bank of Canada reports higher profit, raises dividend
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 2, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

National Bank of Canada reports higher profit, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign is pictured outside a National Bank of Canada branch in Ottawa August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

(Reuters) - National Bank of Canada’s (NA.TO) quarterly profit rose 5 percent, helped by strength in its personal banking and trading businesses, and the bank raised its dividend.

Revenue in National Bank’s personal banking and commercial segment rose about 4 percent to C$717 million ($535 million) in the fourth quarter, mainly due to higher loan volumes.

Revenue from its financial markets segment, which includes its equity and fixed-income trading business, increased 6.3 percent to C$404 million.

National Bank’s net income rose to C$347 million, or 95 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$330 million, or 91 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the bank earned C$1.16 per share, in line with the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 3 percent to C$1.41 billion.

The Montreal-based bank raised its quarterly dividend to 54 Canadian cents per share from 52 Canadian cents.

($1 = C$1.33)

Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.