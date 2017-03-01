FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
National Bank of Canada's profit handily beats estimates
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 1, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 6 months ago

National Bank of Canada's profit handily beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, largely boosted by its wealth management and personal and commercial businesses.

Canada's sixth-largest bank said net income in its personal banking and commercial business rose 18.3 percent to C$213 million ($159.91 million), helped by higher personal mortgage lending.

Net income in its wealth management business rose to C$101 million in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 from C$77 million.

The bank said its core tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, increased to 10.6 percent, from 10.1 percent a year earlier.

National Bank of Canada, which was the top adviser on Canadian debt issues for corporations and governments in 2016, said its net income rose to C$497 million, or C$1.34 per share, in the latest quarter from C$261 million, or 67 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the bank earned C$1.35 per share, handily beating the average analysts' estimate of C$1.26, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

National Bank of Canada is the latest Canadian lender to report a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) also beat on profit estimates, while Bank of Nova Scotia's (BNS.TO) earnings were broadly in line.

National Bank of Canada's total revenue rose 26.7 percent to C$1.63 billion.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.