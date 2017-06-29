Protests, policy rows, volatile leaders — welcome to the Hamburg G20 summit
HAMBURG Summits of world leaders are usually highly choreographed affairs that leave little to chance.
BRUSSELS NATO allies agreed on Thursday to send more troops to Afghanistan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that the alliance would also increase its focus on supporting Afghan special operations forces.
Stoltenberg, who was speaking after a meeting of defence ministers in Brussels, also said sanctuaries used by insurgents across the border in Pakistan had "to be addressed as part of the solution to the conflict."
BEIRUT The Syrian government said a U.S. warning this week to Damascus not to carry out a new chemical weapons strike were baseless and a ploy to justify a new attack on the country, state television said.