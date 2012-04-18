FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO says concrete plans emerging for Afghanistan after 2014
April 18, 2012 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

NATO says concrete plans emerging for Afghanistan after 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen holds a news conference at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Wednesday he saw an “emerging agreement” among the alliance’s members on what role they would play in Afghanistan once that country’s forces take charge of security by 2015.

Speaking during a meeting of NATO allies in Brussels, Rasmussen said a number of member states had already pledged the size of their financial contributions to help the Afghan government maintain security forces after 2014.

“I am very pleased that a number of allies announced today concrete financial contributions to Afghan security forces in the future,” he told a news conference, without specifying which countries or the amounts pledged.

Addressing photographs that appeared in an American newspaper of U.S. soldiers posing with the maimed bodies of dead Afghan insurgents, Rasmussen said: “I strongly condemn these photos and these acts ... I hope there will be no spillover.”

He also said NATO member Turkey has made no request for help in dealing with violence on its border with Syria, but that NATO was ready to consult on any security issues according to its rules.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Sebastian Moffet and Missy Ryan

