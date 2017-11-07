FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NATO to agree to send more troops to Afghanistan
Sections
Featured
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
U.S. department stores tap brakes on holiday stocking
Business
U.S. department stores tap brakes on holiday stocking
China seen closely scrutinizing Qualcomm, Broadcom deal
Deals
China seen closely scrutinizing Qualcomm, Broadcom deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 7, 2017 / 11:12 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

NATO to agree to send more troops to Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies are set to agree on Thursday to increase troop levels for the alliance’s Afghanistan training mission by some 3,000 personnel, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during an interview in Kabul, Afghanistan September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

About half of those additional troops will come from the United States and the other half will come from non-U.S. NATO allies and partner countries, Stoltenberg told journalists on Monday ahead of a meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers later this week.

Reporting by Robin Emmott, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.