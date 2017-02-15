U.S. defense chief says NATO is 'fundamental bedrock'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that the NATO military alliance was central to ties between America and Europe and was important for the United States.

"The alliance remains a fundamental bedrock for the United States and for all the transatlantic community," Mattis told reporters before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

"As President Trump has stated, he had strong support for NATO," Mattis said, also pressing allies in Europe to increase defense spending.