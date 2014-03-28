NATO confirms Stoltenberg as next alliance leader

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO ambassadors chose former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg as the next leader of the Western military alliance, NATO said on Friday.
He will take over as secretary-general from October 1, succeeding Anders Fogh Rasmussen, NATO said in a statement.
Rasmussen said on social media site Twitter that Stoltenberg was “the right man to build on NATO’s record of strength and success” and said the Ukraine crisis showed the need for NATO to have continued strong and determined leadership.
Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop