NATO confirms Stoltenberg as next alliance leader
March 28, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

NATO confirms Stoltenberg as next alliance leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Norway's Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg laughs while listening to a question from the audience following his speech at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO ambassadors chose former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg as the next leader of the Western military alliance, NATO said on Friday.

He will take over as secretary-general from October 1, succeeding Anders Fogh Rasmussen, NATO said in a statement.

Rasmussen said on social media site Twitter that Stoltenberg was “the right man to build on NATO’s record of strength and success” and said the Ukraine crisis showed the need for NATO to have continued strong and determined leadership.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

