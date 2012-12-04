Lavrov to meet NATO ministers despite minor injury: Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was well and would meet NATO foreign ministers as planned on Tuesday, after reports he had hurt his arm.

Turkish media reported that the 62-year-old diplomat fell in a hotel and injured his arm while accompanying President Vladimir Putin on a trip to Turkey on Monday.

“The issue is of a minor injury that will not affect the minister’s schedule,” Interfax news agency quoted a Foreign Ministry source as saying.

The Kremlin has dismissed suggestions that Putin has serious health problems since he was seen limping at an Asia-Pacific summit in September. Russian government sources told Reuters Putin was suffering from back trouble.