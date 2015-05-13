FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2015 / 7:28 AM / 2 years ago

NATO says will look at what more it can do in fight against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANTALYA, Turkey (Reuters) - NATO foreign ministers meeting in Turkey on Wednesday will look at how the alliance can do more to fight Islamic State, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

“One of the important issues at this meeting, in different formats, will be how NATO can do even more in fighting terrorism and in fighting ISIL (Islamic State),” Stoltenberg told reporters at the start of the meeting.

He also called for the full implementation of the Minsk ceasefire agreement in Ukraine. “We call on Russia to stop supporting the separatists and to withdraw all its forces from eastern Ukraine,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
