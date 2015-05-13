FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NATO, Ukraine concerned by Russian comments on nuclear weapons in Crimea
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 13, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

NATO, Ukraine concerned by Russian comments on nuclear weapons in Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANTALYA, Turkey (Reuters) - NATO and Ukraine voiced concern on Wednesday about Russian statements on the possible future stationing of nuclear weapons in Ukraine’s Crimea region, which has been annexed by Moscow.

“We are ... deeply concerned by statements of the Russian leadership with regard to possible future stationing of nuclear weapons and their delivery systems in Crimea, which would be destabilizing,” NATO and Ukraine foreign ministers said in a joint statement after meeting in Turkey.

A Russian Foreign Ministry official said in March Moscow had the right to deploy nuclear arms in Crimea, but said he knew of no plans to do so.

The statement also demanded that Russia stop its “continued and deliberate detribalization of eastern Ukraine”.

Russia denies providing any troops or arms to support rebellion in eastern Ukraine and accuses Kiev of violating the ceasefire.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Sabine Siebold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.