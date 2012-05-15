Immigration, NATO protest ends with four arrested

A protestor wearing a Guy Fawkes mask looks on as Chicago Police provide security outside an immigration court building in Chicago May 15, 2012, during one of the demonstrations in the week ahead of the NATO meeting in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Four protesters were arrested on Tuesday when about 100 people opposed to immigration policy, war and economic injustice marched on a Chicago courthouse and then through downtown, police said.

In a week of expected protests leading to the start of a NATO summit, a Chicago priest from Our Lady of Guadalupe Anglican Mission and a woman were arrested after refusing to leave a federal courthouse that hears immigration cases.

A group of anti-Wall Street Occupy Chicago protesters joined those opposed to U.S. immigration policy at the courthouse, and as the group marched downtown, two of the Occupy Chicago protesters were arrested.

Eight anti-war protesters were arrested on Monday for refusing to leave the lobby of a high-rise building that houses President Barack Obama’s campaign headquarters.

On Wednesday, a downtown protest is planned that will call for a year-long moratorium on home foreclosures.

The largest demonstration is expected to be on Sunday, when organizers hope thousands will show up for a rally and a march on the Chicago convention center where the two-day NATO summit is being held to discuss the military alliance’s strategy in Afghanistan.

