Russia actions threaten peace in Europe: NATO's Rasmussen
March 2, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Russia actions threaten peace in Europe: NATO's Rasmussen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia is threatening peace in European via its military actions in Ukraine and must immediately de-escalate tensions, NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Sunday.

“What Russia is doing now in Ukraine violates the principles of the United Nations charter. It threatens peace and security in Europe,” Rasmussen told reporters in Brussels ahead of a meeting of NATO ambassadors.

Rasmussen called on Russia to deescalate tensions and for all parties to “continue all efforts to move away from this dangerous situation”.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Luke Baker

