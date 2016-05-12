FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: U.S. missile shield in Romania threat to Russia
#World News
May 12, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Kremlin: U.S. missile shield in Romania threat to Russia

A military policeman looks through binoculars before the official groundbreaking ceremony of the site for the U.S. Aegis Ashore missile defense facility, located in a former airbase from Deveselu, that will form part of a shield to protect Europe next to Deveselu village, 182 km (113 mile) east of Bucharest October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Activation of a U.S.-backed missile shield in Romania constitutes a threat to Russia’s national security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

“ ... Without doubt, the deployment of the PRO system really is a threat to the security of the Russian Federation,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

“Measures are being taken to ensure the necessary level of security for Russia. The president himself (Vladimir Putin), let me remind you, has repeatedly asked who the system will work against?”

The United States is due to switch on the $800 million missile shield in Romania on Thursday, a step it sees as vital to defend itself and Europe from so-called rogue states.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn

