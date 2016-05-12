FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says will not use missile shield against any future Russian threat
May 12, 2016

U.S. says will not use missile shield against any future Russian threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DEVESELU, Romania (Reuters) - The United States’ European missile shield will not serve as a future defense against Russian rockets, U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work said on Thursday.

Asked if the site in Romania and the planned site in Poland could develop the technology to counter Russian missiles, Work said: “No, there are no plans at all to do that.”

“This is for the broader defense against a threat that is outside the Euro-Atlantic area of operations,” he said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Toby Chopra

