U.S. says will not use missile shield against any future Russian threat

DEVESELU, Romania (Reuters) - The United States’ European missile shield will not serve as a future defense against Russian rockets, U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work said on Thursday.

Asked if the site in Romania and the planned site in Poland could develop the technology to counter Russian missiles, Work said: “No, there are no plans at all to do that.”

“This is for the broader defense against a threat that is outside the Euro-Atlantic area of operations,” he said.