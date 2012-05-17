FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet Afghanistan's Karzai at NATO summit
May 17, 2012

Obama to meet Afghanistan's Karzai at NATO summit

U.S. President Barack Obama puts his arm on Afghan President Hamid Karzai after they signed the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Afghan President Hamid Karzai on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Sunday, the White House said, but there was no plan for Obama to have a bilateral get-together with his Pakistani counterpart while in Chicago.

White House national security adviser Tom Donilon told reporters on Thursday that Obama would certainly meet with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari during the course of the NATO summit, which Zardari is also attending. But there was no bilateral meeting between the two on the agenda.

Relations between Washington and Islamabad have been strained by a series of incidents, including the accidental killing of Pakistani soldiers on the border with Afghanistan by U.S. forces.

Reporting By Laura MacInnis and Alister Bull; Editing by Vicki Allen

