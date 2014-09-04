FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Cameron says pressure to build on Russia over Ukraine
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 4, 2014 / 6:59 AM / 3 years ago

Britain's Cameron says pressure to build on Russia over Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said pressure would ramp up on Russia if it did not curtail its actions in Ukraine, which he described as unacceptable.

Speaking ahead of a two-day NATO summit in Wales, Cameron told BBC television that sanctions imposed against Russia had already had an effect.

“We need to be absolutely clear that what is happening here is unacceptable, Russian troops on Ukrainian soil,” he said.

“And Britain, with others, has pushed and achieved a whole set of waves of sanctions. What Russia needs to understand is if they continue with this approach in Ukraine, this pressure will be ramped up.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.