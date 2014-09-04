Britain's Cameron says pressure to build on Russia over Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said pressure would ramp up on Russia if it did not curtail its actions in Ukraine, which he described as unacceptable.

Speaking ahead of a two-day NATO summit in Wales, Cameron told BBC television that sanctions imposed against Russia had already had an effect.

“We need to be absolutely clear that what is happening here is unacceptable, Russian troops on Ukrainian soil,” he said.

“And Britain, with others, has pushed and achieved a whole set of waves of sanctions. What Russia needs to understand is if they continue with this approach in Ukraine, this pressure will be ramped up.”