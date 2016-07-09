Factbox: Main decisions of NATO's Warsaw summit

WARSAW (Reuters) - NATO leaders held a summit in Warsaw on July 8-9. Here are the main decisions of the U.S.-led alliance's biennial meeting:

* NATO agreed to deploy military forces to the Baltic states and eastern Poland from January 2017 to deter Russia, a response to Moscow's 2014 seizure of Crimea from Ukraine. The four battalions totaling between 3,000 and 4,000 troops will be led by Britain in Estonia, the United States in Poland, Canada in Latvia and Germany in Lithuania.

* NATO took command of a U.S.-built missile shield in Europe to defend against ballistic missiles from Iran.

* NATO allies agreed to help fund Afghan security forces between 2018 and 2020 with around $1 billion annually. NATO countries will also keep troops in Afghanistan beyond 2016 to train Afghan forces.

* NATO leaders agreed to provide support for the European Union's military mission off the Libyan coast to crack down on smugglers. NATO may provide vessels, surveillance aircraft and radars to help uphold a U.N. arms embargo, although details are still being worked out.

* NATO and the European Union signed a cooperation pact aimed at overcoming years of mutual suspicion to work together in areas ranging from maritime patrols to preventing possible Russian cyber attacks.

* NATO leaders discussed the Ukraine crisis and offered further support to help Kiev modernize its armed forces.

* Britain's outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron said he would hold a parliamentary vote on July 18 to decide on the renewal of Britain's nuclear deterrent.

* NATO reaffirmed its commitment to a mixture of conventional and nuclear forces, indirectly warning Russia that the alliance's capabilities were far greater than those of any adversary.