NATO to hold summit in Britain next year

NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen talks to the media during a monthly news conference in Brussels September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO will hold its next summit in Britain in 2014, as the alliance winds down combat operations in Afghanistan, it said on Friday.

“I warmly welcome the offer by the government of the United Kingdom to host the 2014 NATO summit, which has been welcomed and accepted by allies,” NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said in a statement.

Dates for the meeting, to which heads of state or government from the 28 NATO members are invited, have not yet been set.