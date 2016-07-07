FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to broach Syria, Russia, Brexit at NATO summit: White House
July 7, 2016 / 4:17 PM / a year ago

Obama to broach Syria, Russia, Brexit at NATO summit: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will speak with European leaders about the Syrian refugee crisis, Russia and Ukraine, and the aftermath of Britain's decision to pull out of the EU during the NATO summit on Friday, the White House said.

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday en route to the summit in Warsaw, White House spokesman Josh Earnest also said Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not reach any agreement for new cooperation in Syria during a phone call they held on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Alana Wise; Writing by Tim Ahmann

