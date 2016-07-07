Obama to broach Syria, Russia, Brexit at NATO summit: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will speak with European leaders about the Syrian refugee crisis, Russia and Ukraine, and the aftermath of Britain's decision to pull out of the EU during the NATO summit on Friday, the White House said.

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday en route to the summit in Warsaw, White House spokesman Josh Earnest also said Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not reach any agreement for new cooperation in Syria during a phone call they held on Wednesday.