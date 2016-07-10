FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Moscow says NATO fixating on non-existent Russian threat
July 10, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Moscow says NATO fixating on non-existent Russian threat

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (L-R), Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, U.S. President Barack Obama, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Francois Hollande stand for a photograph after their meeting alongside the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 9, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that a NATO summit in Warsaw showed that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was focusing its efforts on containing a non-existent "threat from the East".

At a meeting of the NATO-Russia council on July 13, Moscow will seek explanations for the alliance's plans, the spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, said in a statement.

Russia will also seek an explanation from NATO for a Finnish plan to improve air defenses over the Baltic Sea, she said in the statement.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe

