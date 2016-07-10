Moscow says NATO fixating on non-existent Russian threat

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that a NATO summit in Warsaw showed that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was focusing its efforts on containing a non-existent "threat from the East".

At a meeting of the NATO-Russia council on July 13, Moscow will seek explanations for the alliance's plans, the spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, said in a statement.

Russia will also seek an explanation from NATO for a Finnish plan to improve air defenses over the Baltic Sea, she said in the statement.