a year ago
NATO head says to boost eastern flank but still seek dialogue with Russia
July 8, 2016 / 8:02 AM / a year ago

NATO head says to boost eastern flank but still seek dialogue with Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - NATO will seek constructive dialogue with Russia and does not want a repeat of the Cold War, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, before the alliance's heads meet to rubber-stamp a strengthening of NATO's eastern flank.

"Our position is clear - NATO does not seek confrontation, we don't want a new Cold War," Stoltenberg said, addressing Russia's protestations over rotating NATO battalions through ex-communist Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

"We will continue to seek constructive and meaningful dialogue with Russia."

Stoltenberg said he was certain a British vote to leave the European Union would not weaken Europe's NATO ties with the United States and that London would remain a "strong and committed" member of the Western military alliance.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Wiktor Szary

