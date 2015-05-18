FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO says not clear if Russia serious about Ukraine peace deal
#World News
May 18, 2015 / 9:03 AM / 2 years ago

NATO says not clear if Russia serious about Ukraine peace deal

A Ukrainian armed forces tank is pictured on the road near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - A senior NATO official said on Monday it was still unclear whether Russia was prepared to take steps to support the Minsk agreement to ease the conflict in Ukraine, adding that Moscow would face more sanctions and isolation if the deal collapsed.

“It is still not clear despite Russia’s words, whether in its actual deeds Russia intends to support the implementation of Minsk,” Deputy Secretary General Alexander Vershbow told NATO’s parliamentary assembly in Budapest.

“Russia is trying to pretend that it’s not a party to the conflict and that Ukraine should deal directly with the separatists,” he added.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
