a year ago
Poland reiterates NATO should uphold open-door policy
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
#World News
June 29, 2016 / 1:59 PM / a year ago

Poland reiterates NATO should uphold open-door policy

Poland's President Andrzej Duda poses for picture after interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland February 17, 2016. Picture taken on February 17, 2016.Kacper Pempel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - NATO should keep its door open to countries of strategic importance, such as Ukraine, Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.

"NATO should uphold an open-door policy, especially when it comes to countries that are strategic in terms of their character and location," Duda told a joint news conference with Slovak president Andrej Kiska in Bratislava.

"And it should always be ready to assist countries which have been attacked and against which international laws have been broken," Duda also said.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak

