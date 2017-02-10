HOUSTON A gas transmission line and at least two production facilities in the Gulf of Mexico were curtailing operations or shutting on Friday following an onshore fire at Phillips 66's Paradis Pipeline Station in southern Louisiana.

Williams Cos Inc said in a notice on Friday that shippers on its Discovery Gas Transmission system were curtailed following the incident at the Phillips facility, which is near its Paradis fractionation plant.

The notice said Williams did not know how long it will take to return the fractionation plant to service and said shippers would remain shut in, with no new nominations accepted until the issue was resolved.

Meanwhile, Anadarko Petroleum shut its Lucius and Heidelberg production facilities in the U.S. Gulf due to the fire, according to an update on the company's website.

The explosion and fire occurred at Phillips 66's Paradis Pipeline Station, about 30 minutes west of New Orleans, during routine maintenance. On Friday, one Phillips 66 employee was still missing and another worker remained hospitalized, a company representative said.

The Phillips 66 pipeline that connects to the Paradis Pipeline Station carries a natural gas liquids mixture known as y-grade from Venice to Paradis, Louisiana. That line does not interconnect to Williams' facility.

On Friday, the fire had lessened significantly and pressure on the line was decreasing, according to company and local officials.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton, editing by G Crosse)