Cold snap cuts U.S. natgas 'widow-maker' April-March premium

(Reuters) - A cold snap across the United States has natural gas traders hoping that stronger heating fuel demand may help deplete massive gas stockpiles by next spring, a view that has narrowed the premium for April 2016 U.S. natural gas over March.

On Tuesday, the much-vaunted spread, whose extreme volatility has earned it the fearsome moniker “widow-maker,” was at just 2 cents per million British thermal units, down from nearly 70 cents on Nov. 20.

March futures have rallied more than 25 percent in the last six trading days, while April’s gains have been more limited.

An abrupt chill after a long stretch of balmy temperatures has forced some traders to cover bearish bets in natgas, triggering a 25-percent gain in the front-month on the New York Mercantile Exchange over the past four days.

Front-month January gas settled at $2.37 per million British thermal units on Tuesday, rebounding from a 16-year low below $1.70 hit on Dec. 18.

Thomson Reuters Analytics showed 479 heating degree days (HHs) for the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states, versus the norm of 460. HDDs are measured by the difference between the average temperature outside and the 70 Fahrenheit (21 Celsius) level, deemed neutral indoors for heating.

But Oklahoma-based Weather Decision Technologies said its 16-30 day forecast still favors above-normal temperatures.

Some analysts voiced skepticism about whether the cold blast will last long enough to whittle gas inventories down from near record levels.

“The thing is that even with the forecast for cold weather reminding the market of the winter risk, it’s not supposed to last for more than 3 to 5 days,” said Gene McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said natural gas stockpiles fell 32 billion cubic feet (bcf) in the week to Dec. 18, compared with a forecast for a 25 bcf draw.

The EIA reading for the week to Dec. 25 is due on Thursday. Analysts generally were expecting a sharper draw than the 29 bcf seen a year ago.

Even so, some like Citi Futures’ Tim Evans, think the market will remain oversupplied in the near-term.

“While cooler temperatures will mean larger net withdrawals from storage in the weeks ahead, we still expect the drain on working gas inventories to average somewhat below five-year average rates,” Evans said in a note this week.