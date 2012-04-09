FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macquarie cuts Enerplus, Advantage Oil ratings
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 9, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 6 years ago

Macquarie cuts Enerplus, Advantage Oil ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Macquarie Equities Research downgraded Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Advantage Oil and Gas (AAV.TO) by a notch saying natural gas prices will remain weak for the foreseeable future.

Advantage Oil’s production comprises 65 percent of gas, while Enerplus produced more than 50 percent gas in 2011, according to their websites.

Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.10 per million British thermal units in early activity, up 1.1 cents, after sliding to $2.061, the lowest price for a front month since February 2002.

Shares of Advantage Oil fell 3 percent to a three-year low and Enerplus fell 3.5 percent to a two-year low, on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“We are expecting Advantage to maintain a minimal capex budget through second half of 2012 with spending of only C$55 million. This reduced capex program will lead to lower production volumes,” Cristina Lopez said and cut the stock to “neutral” from “outperform.”

“With a rising cost structure and weak natural gas prices, we believe that Enerplus will need to lower its monthly dividend,” Lopez said in a note to clients and cut Enerplus rating to “underperform.”

She lowered her target price on Enerplus’ stock to C$20 from C$24.50 and Advantage by C$2 to C$3.50.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.