FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc files for IPO
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 18, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Organic retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $115 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

Sun Trust Robinson Humphrey and Piper Jaffray will be the lead underwriters to the offering, the Colorado-based health food chain said in its preliminary filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company, which sells natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements, had net sales of $264.5 million for the fiscal year 2011.

Natural Grocers said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay debt.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NGVC.”

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company plans to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.