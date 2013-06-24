FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Navistar CFO Andrew Cederoth to resign
#Business News
June 24, 2013 / 8:42 PM / in 4 years

Navistar CFO Andrew Cederoth to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) on Monday said Chief Financial Officer Andrew Cederoth will resign by the end of June.

The truck and engine maker said Chief Treasurer James Moran will take over in the interim until the company appoints a CFO from outside.

Cederoth was the CFO since September 2009.

Navistar shares were down 2.4 percent in extended trading after closing at $26.62 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

