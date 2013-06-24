Navistar CFO Andrew Cederoth to resign

(Reuters) - Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) on Monday said Chief Financial Officer Andrew Cederoth will resign by the end of June.

The truck and engine maker said Chief Treasurer James Moran will take over in the interim until the company appoints a CFO from outside.

Cederoth was the CFO since September 2009.

Navistar shares were down 2.4 percent in extended trading after closing at $26.62 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.