Navistar posts wider loss; slashes FY outlook

(Reuters) - Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) posted a wider first-quarter loss and slashed its 2012 profit forecast on higher healthcare costs and troubles at a brake supplier.

Navistar now expects 2012 adjusted earnings of $4.25-$5.25 a share, down from its earlier forecast of $5-$5.75 a share.

The company, which has been under the spotlight after activist-investor Carl Icahn supported a potential tie-up with rival Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N), maintained its revenue outlook of $15 billion to $16 billion.

Navistar expects 2012 North America truck demand to grow between 5 and 18 percent to 275,000 to 310,000 units.

Last month, it said an issue at a brake supplier -- which had hurt other major truck suppliers too -- halted production of some Navistar trucks and interrupted shipments.

Higher post-retirement healthcare costs, start-up costs of a new foundry operation and legacy engine warranty expenses are expected to hurt 2012 profit, Navistar said in a statement.

The company has seen a significant downturn in demand for heavy trucks and engines as customers have gone out of business, consolidated, or cut budgets. Improving market conditions, lower costs and military exposure has helped recovery.

Last month, Navistar said it is joining forces with Texas oilman T. Boone Pickens to get more natural-gas-powered heavy trucks on U.S. roadways.

First-quarter net loss was $153 million, or $2.19 a share, compared with $6 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $3.01 billion.

Analysts expected a loss of 25 cents a share on revenue of $3.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Navistar’s shares fell 5 percent to $38 in premarket trade on Thursday. They closed at $40.03 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.