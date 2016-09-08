FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Navistar quarterly revenue falls, unit gets DoD subpoena
September 8, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Navistar quarterly revenue falls, unit gets DoD subpoena

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Exterior of Navistar office is seen in Lisle, Illinois, October 4, 2012.Jim Young

(Reuters) - Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) reported a fall in revenue for the sixth straight quarter due to lower truck sales and said one of its units had received a subpoena from the United States defense department.

Shares of the company were down 4.6 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) earlier this week agreed to an engine technology and purchasing alliance with Navistar and bought a 16.6 percent stake in the U.S. firm.

The net loss attributable to Navistar widened to $34 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from $28 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 17.7 percent to $2.09 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 14 cents per share on revenue of $2.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Navistar Defense LLC, a unit of the company, said it received a subpoena from the United States Department of Defense Inspector General asking for documents related to the sale of some independent suspension systems to the government.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company has submitted the documents and intends to comply with the subpoena, Navistar said in a filing on Thursday. (bit.ly/2cvAtdv)

The subpoena is related to the independent suspension systems sold for military vehicles between Jan. 1, 2009 and Dec. 31, 2010.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
