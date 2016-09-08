Stock futures flat ahead of economic data, ECB meeting
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited weekly jobless claims data and a European Central Bank decision that may hint at more monetary stimulus.
Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) reported a fall in revenue for the sixth straight quarter due to lower truck sales and said one of its units had received a subpoena from the United States defense department.
Shares of the company were down 4.6 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.
Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) earlier this week agreed to an engine technology and purchasing alliance with Navistar and bought a 16.6 percent stake in the U.S. firm.
The net loss attributable to Navistar widened to $34 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from $28 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 17.7 percent to $2.09 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 14 cents per share on revenue of $2.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Navistar Defense LLC, a unit of the company, said it received a subpoena from the United States Department of Defense Inspector General asking for documents related to the sale of some independent suspension systems to the government.
The Lisle, Illinois-based company has submitted the documents and intends to comply with the subpoena, Navistar said in a filing on Thursday. (bit.ly/2cvAtdv)
The subpoena is related to the independent suspension systems sold for military vehicles between Jan. 1, 2009 and Dec. 31, 2010.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)
SAN FRANCISCO Two years after unveiling the Apple Watch with apps and styles that tried to appeal to every need and every customer, Apple Inc has honed its marketing strategy, debuting a second generation product aimed squarely at the health and athletic audience.
TOKYO Takata Corp will take initial bids from seven potential rescuers on Sept. 19, as the Japanese air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest-ever global recall fights for survival, two people with direct knowledge of the process said.