FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Navistar posts wider second-quarter loss on warranty charges
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 10, 2013 / 8:22 PM / 4 years ago

Navistar posts wider second-quarter loss on warranty charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Exterior of Navistar office is seen in Lisle, Illinois, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) posted a wider quarterly loss on Monday, attributing it to higher warranty costs and lower sales volumes.

The U.S. truck and engine maker said it lost $374 million, or $4.65 a share, during the fiscal second quarter. During the comparable period last year, it posted a loss of $172 million, or $2.50 per diluted share.

Revenue fell 23 percent to $2.5 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected the Lisle, Illinois-based company to report a loss of $1.13 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.