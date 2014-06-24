FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Navy sailor dies during parachute training in California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. Navy sailor has died from injuries suffered during special operations parachute training in Southern California, a military official said on Tuesday.

The man, who has not been identified, died on Monday afternoon in the city of El Centro, about 12 miles north of the Mexico border, Navy Chief Petty Officer Anthony Koch said.

He was training as part of the Naval Special Warfare Group One, a faction of the U.S. Special Operations Command, which includes special forces such as the Navy SEALs, Koch said.

Koch would not say whether the sailor’s parachute failed to open during the jump or if another type of malfunction had caused his death.

Training has been suspended while the Navy investigates the incident. Officials planned to release details about the investigation later on Tuesday, he said.

Reporting by Laila Kearney and Carey Gillam; Editing by Bill Trott

