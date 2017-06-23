A federal appeals court has cleared the way for a group of U.S. sailors to sue Tokyo Electric Power Company over radiation exposure that they say occurred during a relief effort following a meltdown at one of the company's nuclear plants.

In a unanimous ruling Thursday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco agreed with a lower court that the class action should continue in the United States and not Japan.

