FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed, Austal each win orders for two coastal warships: Pentagon
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 4, 2013 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

Lockheed, Austal each win orders for two coastal warships: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) departs for a deployment to the Asia-Pacific region, in San Diego Bay, California, March 1, 2013. REUTERS/ U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Walker-Singh/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp and Australia’s Austal have each won orders to build two more Littoral Combat Ships for the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon announced on Monday.

Lockheed won an order valued at $697 million to build two more of its steel monohull LCS ships for the Navy using fiscal 2013 funding, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of large weapons contracts. It said work on the two ships would be completed by July 2018.

The U.S. unit of Austal received a contract valued at $682 million to build two more of its aluminum-hulled, trimaran design LCS ships for the Navy, with the work slated to be finished by June 2018, the Pentagon said.

Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.