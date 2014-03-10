U.S. Navy awards contracts to Lockheed, Austal for four more ships

The future USS Freedom (LCS 1), the first ship in the U.S. Navy's new Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) class, undergoes builder's trials on Lake Michigan near Marinette, Wisconsin in this picture taken July 28, 2008. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Lockheed-Martin/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy has awarded contracts worth nearly $1.4 billion to buy four more Littoral Combat Ships - two from Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and two from Australia’s Austal (ASB.AX), the U.S. Defense Department said on Monday.

Lockheed won a contract valued at $699 million to build two more of its steel monohull-design ships, while Austal won a contract worth $684 million to build two more of its aluminum trimaran design.

The Pentagon announced the contract awards in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.