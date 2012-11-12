Bruised knee bone keeps 76ers' Bynum on sidelines

Newly-acquired Philadelphia 76ers player Andrew Bynum smiles during a news conference at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

(Reuters) - Philadelphia 76ers center Andrew Bynum is expected to be sidelined until early December because of a bruised knee bone and could play his first game the following month, the National Basketball Association team said on Monday.

The 25-year-old All-Star, who has battled knee injuries for much of his career, has yet to take the court for the 76ers since he was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in a 12-player, four-team trade in August.

Bynum, a twice NBA champion with the Lakers, suffered a bone bruise of his right knee in mid-September and has been re-evaluated by medical specialists several times since then.

“If the current prognosis holds unchanged, Bynum would be cleared to resume normal basketball activity by approximately December 10,” the 76ers said in a statement.

“In addition, the team estimates that Bynum in turn will need an additional 1-4 weeks thereafter for conditioning, training and practice before being able to resume game play with significant minutes.”

Bynum has averaged 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during a seven-year career spent entirely with the Lakers before his move to the 76ers.