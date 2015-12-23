76ers maintain dismal record following Grizzlies mauling

Dec 22, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tony Wroten (1) attempt a shot against Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. The Memphis Grizzlies won 104-90. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Philadelphia became the first team to start an NBA season with 29 defeats in 30 games following a 104-90 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, the 76ers dropping to 1-29 on the back of another thrashing.

Coach Brett Brown highlighted turnovers as the main culprit for their shortcomings against Memphis, though the team’s problems appear to be on a far wider scale.

“To just come down and cough it up after you’ve played decent defense for most of the game...” Brown told reporters.

“It’s deflating for them and what we’re trying to build.”

The 76ers have attempted to rebuild through acquiring top draft picks following regular losing seasons but the plan has drawn heavy criticism and produced very few positive results.

Philadelphia is the youngest team in the NBA, with just one player older than 25, and that immaturity has been exposed both on and off the court. The team’s third overall pick in this past draft, Jahlil Okafor, has played well but was involved in a public altercation that was caught on camera earlier this year.

Joel Embiid, the third overall selection of the 2014 draft for Philadelphia, has yet to debut in the NBA after undergoing foot surgeries.

The 76ers recorded just 19 and 18 wins respectively over the past two seasons and may be heading for a record low this campaign.

The 2012 Charlotte Bobcats hold the all-time mark for futility over a season with a 7-59 record in the lockout-reduced 66-game program.