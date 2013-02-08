FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
76ers' Richardson out for season with knee injury
#Sports News
February 8, 2013 / 10:25 PM / 5 years ago

76ers' Richardson out for season with knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jason Richardson (23) drives on the Denver Nuggets guard Andre Miller (R) during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

(Reuters) - Philadelphia 76ers guard Jason Richardson will miss the rest of the National Basketball Association season with a knee injury, the team said on Friday.

The 32-year-old shooting guard, who has missed his team’s last eight games will have surgery at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York on a date yet to be confirmed.

Renowned for his extravagant slam dunks, Richardson has started 33 games for the 76ers this season, averaging 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Philadelphia, who reached the Eastern Conference semifinals last season before losing to the Boston Celtics, have a 21-27 record and sit just outside a playoff spot in ninth place.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Keating

