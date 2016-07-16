Croatian forward Saric signs with Philadelphia 76ers

Jun 26, 2014; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Dario Saric (Croatia) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number twelve overall pick to the Orlando Magic in the 2014 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Croatian Dario Saric has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team said on Friday, two years after acquiring the rights to the highly-rated forward.

Saric, a two-time Europe Young Men's Player of the Year, was selected 12th by the Orlando Magic in the 2014 NBA draft, and traded to the 76ers.

The 22-year-old has spent the past two seasons playing for Anadolu Efes in the Turkish League. In 2015-16, he averaged 11 points and six rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the floor.

Last week he was named MVP of the 2016 Olympic qualifying tournament after helping Croatia earn an Olympic berth with an overtime victory over Italy.

"We are thrilled to finally announce the highly anticipated signing of Dario Saric to an NBA player contract," 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo said.

"Our basketball team stands to benefit from both the on-court development and physical maturation of Dario as a professional player in Croatia and Turkey over the last few years."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but media reports put his rookie salary at more than $2 million.

The 76ers finished last in the NBA last season with a 10-72 record, but are looking to rebuild having also recently signed top draft pick Ben Simmons.