NBA all-time scoring leader Abdul-Jabbar evaluated for dizziness after surgery

(Reuters) - Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was evaluated and released from the emergency department of a Los Angeles-area hospital on Wednesday, about two weeks after undergoing quadruple bypass surgery, the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center said.

Abdul-Jabbar, 68, had felt dizzy and called his doctor, who advised him to come to the emergency room Wednesday morning, the medical center said.

Tests revealed no complications from the surgery, and Abdul-Jabbar was sent home to continue his recovery, the hospital said.

Dr. Richard Shemin, who performed the operation on April 16, said it was not uncommon for heart surgery patients to experience symptoms afterward that require evaluation.

Abdul-Jabbar, a 7-foot-2-inch native of New York, is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. He won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Milwaukee Bucks.