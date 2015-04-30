FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NBA all-time scoring leader Abdul-Jabbar evaluated for dizziness after surgery
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 30, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 2 years ago

NBA all-time scoring leader Abdul-Jabbar evaluated for dizziness after surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; NBA former player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the NBA All Star skill contest at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was evaluated and released from the emergency department of a Los Angeles-area hospital on Wednesday, about two weeks after undergoing quadruple bypass surgery, the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center said.

Abdul-Jabbar, 68, had felt dizzy and called his doctor, who advised him to come to the emergency room Wednesday morning, the medical center said.

Tests revealed no complications from the surgery, and Abdul-Jabbar was sent home to continue his recovery, the hospital said.

Dr. Richard Shemin, who performed the operation on April 16, said it was not uncommon for heart surgery patients to experience symptoms afterward that require evaluation.

Abdul-Jabbar, a 7-foot-2-inch native of New York, is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. He won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.