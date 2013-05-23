James and Bryant headline All-NBA selections

Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts during Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference final basketball playoff against the Miami Heat in Miami, Florida May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

(Reuters) - Most Valuable Player LeBron James of the Miami Heat and veteran Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers headlined the list of players selected for the All-NBA team, the league said on Thursday.

Kevin Durant of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers joined James and Bryant on the first team.

James, who has won four of the last five league MVP awards, earned first team honors for a sixth consecutive season and seventh overall since entering the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 2003.

The nine-time All-Star was the only player in the league to lead his team in scoring (26.8 points per game), rebounding (8.0) and assists (7.3). He shot a career high from the field (.565) and from three-point range (.406).

Bryant was chosen for the eighth consecutive season and a record-tying 11th time in his career, putting him level with Hall of Famer Karl Malone.

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) leaves the court after scoring 47 points against the Portland Trail Blazers after their NBA basketball game in Portland, Oregon, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

The 34-year-old Bryant, a 15-time All-Star, scored 2,133 points during the season (averaging 27.3) as he moved past Wilt Chamberlain into fourth place in the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Duncan earned his 10th first team selection while Durant got the nod for a fourth time and Paul for a third.

The second team consisted of San Antonio’s Tony Parker, Oklahoma’s Russell Westbrook, NBA top scorer Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks, Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers and Marc Gasol of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Third team members were Houston’s James Harden, Miami’s Dwyane Wade, Indiana’s Paul George, David Lee of the Golden State Warriors and Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The teams were selected by a panel of 119 journalists in the United States and Canada.