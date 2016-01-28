Cavs' Lue to lead East in All-Star game

Jan 25, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts after a 114-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue will lead the Eastern Conference at next month’s All-Star Game despite having only three games under his belt, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

Lue, 38, was promoted to his first head coaching position last week after the Cavaliers fired David Blatt and it comes at an opportune time for the rookie play-caller.

Cleveland lead the East and All-Star head coaches are selected based on the teams which have the best records in each conference two weeks prior to the game.

However, no head coach is allowed to participate in two consecutive All-Star games, meaning Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs will coach the West even though Golden State lead the conference.

Lue is just 2-1 at the helm of the Cavs.

Upon taking over the job, and being immediately signed to a multi-year extension by the team, he suggested Blatt still be allowed to coach the All Stars.

The 65th NBA All-Star Game is on Feb. 14 in Toronto.